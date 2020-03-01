Iranian documentary "Sunless Shadows" praised in US fest.

The 17th edition of the US Big Sky Documentary Festival was held in Montana, from February 14 to February 23, and the " Sunless Shadows" documentary directed by Mehrdad Oskouee was honored by the jury of this year's feature film competition.

The film "I'm Not Alone" directed by Garen Havansian also won the main award for the 'Best Feature Documentary', and "Colette" by Anthony Giaccino also won the 'Best Short Documentary Award'.

Mehrdad Oskouee's " Sunless Shadows" premiered at the opening of the 32nd International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in the Netherlands, eventually bringing him the award for Best Director in the Main Competition Division.

