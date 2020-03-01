Iran to attend 63rd CND meeting in Vienna

Secretary of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni heading a delegation left Tehran for Austria to attend the meeting.

The event is to discuss implementation of international agreements on controlling narcotics and following up commitments in national, regional and international levels.

Delegations from UN member states, representatives of NGOs and international organizations will participate in the event.

Apart from delivering speech in the event, Momeni will also hold bilateral meetings with heads of delegations.

Meanwhile an exhibition of Iran’s measures to fight narcotics will also be open to public at UN office in Vienna.

