Coronavirus death toll mounts to 54 in Iran

Speaking to reporters, Kianoush Jahanpour said that 175 infected people have recovered and dismissed from hospitals.

Jahanpour said that 385 new cases have been detected since Saturday noon.

He added that from the new identified cases, some 170 are in Tehran, 28 in Gilan, 30 in Qom, 44 in Markazi, 13 in Esfahan, 8 in Fars, 2 in Kermanshah, 8 in Lorestan, 3 in Semnan, 11 in Mazandaran, 3 in Hamedan, 2 Southern Khorasan, 2 in Hormuzgan, 9 in Khuzestan, 1 in Sistan-Baluchestan, 1 in Ilam, and 2 in Kerman.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.

