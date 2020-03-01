Iran produces decontaminators for aquaculture, poultry houses

Chief Executive officer of Poya Andish Rain Health Company told reporters that all the decontaminators are imported. But the ones that have been newly developed by this company are silver compound which prolongs the period of their effectivity.

Doctor Masoumeh Mirzaee said that the new product is biodegradable, and has on destructive effects on the environment.

She said that the standards of the new decontaminator is higher than that of the Swiss Deconex.

She also said that the new product has the CE marking of Europe as well, adding that the product uses Iranian raw materials and that the company can produce 35 tons in each working shift.

