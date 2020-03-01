Temporary freight services to foreign vessels prohibited

According Hossein Abbasnejad the provision of masks, gloves, disinfectants and hygiene equipment for ship guides and other ship-related personnel, sailors' vessels ready to transport potential cases of coronavirus and to install preventive warning banners in public and high port areas, other ports are measures to contain the new virus.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 43 Iranians have succumbed to the lethal coronavirus which has contaminated the country.

He went on to say that 593 Iranian people have been affected by the virus so far.

