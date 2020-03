She was ranked 32nd in the 25-meter air pistol.

Sebghatollahi, 29, competed in the women's 10-meter air pistol event at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

She won the gold medal in Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in 2017, the silver medal in Asian Airgun Championships in Tehran in 2016, and the bronze medal in Asian Championships in Doha.

Armina Sadeghian kept her 12th place in the new ranking in the 10-meter air rifle.

