Iran, Azerbaijan review Aras water reservoir

Speaking to IRNA, Deputy Head of Ardebil water organization for protection and exploitation Nabiollah Pasban Issalou said both sides discussed issues related to Aras River reservoir and its preparation for the next Iranian calendar year.

They also discussed maintaining joint cooperation to exploit Aras water, he added.

Water reservoir to be used in Moghan and Khodaafarin lands was also reviewed by both sides, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian official stressed the importance of maintaining bilateral cooperation for protecting and organizing rivers.

Issalou emphasized the need to introduce tourist attractions and mineral waters to visitors.

9376**1424

