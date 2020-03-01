"Islam from Shiite Viewpoint" published in Greek

This book, written by Mohammed Ali Shomali , is useful and valuable to non-Muslims who want to get a summed up view from Islam as well as Muslim youth who grew up in Western and Greek society.

It has been translated into English from the Shia perspective with the participation of the British Islamic Center (affiliated with the Office of the Supreme Leader) and has been published in 165 pages in Medium octavo size and one thousand copies.

Ali Mohammad Helmi,Cultural attachéthe of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Greece, cites this book as saying: Shiite has always been associated with Iran's name throughout its ups and down history.

The influence of Shiite in Iran and its spread in Iranian cities has long been known and has been the official Shiite religion of Iran for more than five centuries.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish