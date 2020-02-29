Foreign Ministry sets up around-the-clock Headquarters to counter coronavirus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all compatriots to call 0098-2161153009 on the issue of halt of some flights and to keep informed of the latest developments.

A 24-Hour Consular Communications Headquarters has been set up to organize and accelerate the process of serving and responding to Iranian compatriots due to suspension of flights in some countries destined for Iran because of coronavirus.

According to the report, the Consular Communications Headquarters is ready to answer to the questions raised by fellow citizens about the latest developments in flights destined for or depart from Iran.

