Iranian disabled chess players to attend 1st World Olympiad in Russia

According to the rulebook of the Olympics, 30 countries have the right to participate in the event. From the continent of Europe 9 team, 7 from the continent of Asia, including Iran, 6 from the Americas, 5 from the continent of Africa, Russia as the host country and from the other 2 countries, selected by the President of the World Chess Federation will participate in the first World Chess Olympiad.

According to the World Chess Federation, the first round of the World Chess Olympiad for the disabled will be held from July 28 to August 5in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.

