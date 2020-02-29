Japan to host Iranian movies

During the two-day event, Iranian movies ' Sweet Taste of Imagination', ' The Painting Pool', ' Crazy Rook', 'So Close, So Far', 'Body Guard' and 'The Last Supper' will be screened.

The festival is organized by Iranian cultural attaché office in Japan and with cooperation of Fujisawa municipality and Fujisawa cultural association.

The event will be held in Saturday and Sunday.

"So Close", So far is an Iranian drama film directed by Reza Mirkarimi.

The film was also selected as Iran's representative for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

The Painting Pool is a 2013 Iranian drama film written and directed by Maziar Miri.

The film released on March 13, 2013 in Tehran and centers upon the interpersonal dynamics between a set of mentally challenged parents and their child.

