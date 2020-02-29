Iranian Film “Mr. Habib” screened in Sri Lanka

The film was screened with English subtitle for those interested in the Iranian cinema.

In the beginning of the program, the audience were presented with a documentary about the 41st victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran’s cultural counselor in Sri Lanka has made the necessary coordination with the Sri Lankan officials so that an Iranian film will be screened in the country each month.

“Mr. Habib” is the story of a respectful and emotional relationship between Mr. Habib and his son Reza who has lost his job and is on the verge of separation. He, however, keeps his respectful relationship with his father until an event causes some trouble to this relationship and therefore Reza faces a tough dilemma.

