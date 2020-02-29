Iran President calls on world nations to join hand to counter coronavirus

President Rouhani made the remarks though a telephone conversation held Saturday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Fortunately, Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education has done special planning for control and management of the deadly coronaviris, Rouhani said.

Stressing the need to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation to contain coronavirus, the Iranian president said that the Islamic Republic is following special health protocol in its trade exchange and exports of commodities.

The country follows health protocol in transport of passengers, said Rouhani expressing that the two states can normalize flights between Tehran and Doha after following up healthcare protocol and medical guidelines.

Then, the president called for cooperation in providing the two nations with health and medical needs.

Exchange of experiences and facilities between the world and regional states is inevitable as all are exposed to, he noted.

Elsewhere, Rouhani described the January visit of the emir of Qatar to Tehran as successful, expressing hope that the two would take more effective steps towards development of bilateral cooperation during the meeting to be held between the heads of the two nations in Doha, Qatar, in the future.

For his part, the Qatari Emir said that his country stands by the Iranian nation and government to fight coronavirus.

Expressing sympathy with the families of the victims of the deadly virus in Iran, the Emir of Qatar said that he is sure that Iran relying on its capabilities of it medical team and health center can pass the current difficult conditions.

He further said that Qatar spares no effort to help Iran combat the coronavirus.

He expressed hope that the two countries would witness continuation of talks between the heads of the states in the near future.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was hopeful that the next month joint commission between Doha and Tehran would pave the way for fostering bilateral relations.

The Qatari emir further underlined the importance of acceleration of the process of implementation of mutual agreements.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected tens of thousands of people across the world, while over 3,000 have been killed mostly in China.

Coronavirus has affected about 388 people in Iran and killed 34 reportedly.

