Iran: Int'l cooperation key to control, contain and uproot coronavirus

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in some of the Iranian cities, effective and special measures have been taken in line with WHO instructions to fight and control coronavirus, the statement reads.

It added that the committee on prevention of coronavirus was immediately formed in the country and Iranian president assigned health minister to put on the agenda all solutions to prevent the outbreak of epidemic and also uprooting it.

Iranian Health Ministry has put on the agenda holding training courses, empowering students, providing budget for fighting coronavirus, supplying all medical equipment (including face-mask, disinfectant and coronavirus test kits), reducing working hours, disinfecting buses subway stations, cancelling concerts, sports events, closing cinemas and gatherings.

Referring to Representative of the World Health Organization in Iran Christoph Hamelmann's remarks that Iran is not the only country which is involved with coronavirus, Iranian embassy said those countries which try to pretend that they are immune of virus by concealment or accuse on country by conducting media campaign cannot help fight coronavirus for saving themselves or uprooting this international health threat.

According to World Health Organization, Iran's health system is capable not only in regional but also in international level.

Iranian government will make its maximum efforts to cooperation with WHO to fight coronavirus.

The Islamic Republic of Iran wishes health and dignity for people of Georgia and is ready to maintain cooperation with Georgian government in line with fighting coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier, Head of Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 34 Iranians have passed away due to coronavirus.

He said that 388 people have been affected by the virus so far.

