Iran says all necessary measures taken to eliminate coronavirus

Kolivand said that country’s all emergency forces are in full alert to be able to properly to any kind of problems.

There are enough hospital garments and other necessary medical equipment, he said.

Noting that the emergency personnel are equipped with the latest medical equipment to combat with the spread of coronavirus, the official said that all the precautionary measures have been taken and the required financial resources have been provided.

Some 50 special operation teams have been deployed in Tehran and other Iranian cities to carry those people infected with coronavirus or anyone with symptoms of virus infection, Kolivand said.

Latest official reports suggest that some 593 Iranian people have been affected by coronavirus so far, 43 of whom have died.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish