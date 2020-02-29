Official hails Iran's achievement in treating cancer

In an exclusive interview with Irna, Malekzadeh noted that Iran has done great research on cancer.

He said the country has also achieved great successes in the area.



The country also plays a significant role worldwide in the field of cancer, the official added.



Iran is doing useful researches on urine and blood biomarkers for detection of cancer, Malekzadeh said expressing hope that such achievements would help control different types of cancer.



Elaborating on the technology Iran uses to deal with cancer, the official said cancer registration system in Iran is among the most accurate ones across the world, while, the country is the most modern one in this area across the region.



Reportedly, number of cancer cases in Iran is 250,000 .

