Vaezi, Azeri deputy premier discuss bilateral issues on phone

Tehran, Feb 28, IRNA -- Head of Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi and Azerbaijan Republic Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev discuss bilateral issues as well as ways of promoting Tehran-Baku ties further.

Referring to major role of cultural and historic commonalities in strengthening ever-increasing relations, both officials reiterated that senior officials of the two countries are struggling to strengthen their relations.

During the phone conversation, they exchanged views on ways of countering Coronavirus and stressed the need for keeping borders open and continuing trade transactions within the framework of a joint protocol for controlling the disease.

Vaezi and Mustafayev hoped that negative impacts of the disease on the trade relations will fall more than before.

