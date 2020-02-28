Feb 28, 2020, 11:39 PM
US sanctions more sinister than Coronavirus: Iran official

Tehran, Feb 28, IRNA -- Head of Presidential Office's Center for Strategic Studies Hesameddin Ashena said on Friday that the US sanction is the same background disease that makes Corona more lethal and sinister for Iranians.

In his twitter account, he referred to what doctors and medical experts about the existence of some background disease in coronavirus patients which makes it deadly and said the US is directly responsible for death and sufferings of Iranian victims of the coronavirus through its maximum pressure and beating drums of Iranophobia.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that was first identified in Wuhan, China, has so far spread to over 50 countries, prompting World Health Organization to declare emergency status for the global health.

