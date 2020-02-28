Any action against Iran will receive crushing response: Spox

He made the remarks in reaction to the recent claims and threats of a Zionist official who has claimed Israel will put an end to Iran's military presence in Syria within the next 12 months.

Referring to the terrorist nature of the Zionist regime, he said that foundation of this regime is based on occupation of Palestine, plundering, assassination and aggression over the past 70 years.

Mousavi reiterated that Iran is present in Syria at the request of the country's government to fight terrorism sponsored by the US and Israel.

Iran will never hesitate a moment to defend its presence in Syria, national security and regional interests and will give crushing response to any aggression and idiotic move, he said.

