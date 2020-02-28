Pasteur Institute approves test kits made by Iran's Defense Ministry

Noting that achievements in fighting the deadly virus are growing, he said that Pasteur Institute has approved them, comparing them with the foreign versions.

National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus has decided to disinfect certain cities, he said, noting that Defense Ministry has shouldered the responsibility and it will disinfect parts of Tehran, Qom and Gilan provinces.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that was first identified in Wuhan, China, has so far spread to over 50 countries, prompting World Health Organization to declare emergency status for the global health.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish