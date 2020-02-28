Feb 28, 2020, 10:38 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83694554
0 Persons

Tags

Pasteur Institute approves test kits made by Iran's Defense Ministry

Pasteur Institute approves test kits made by Iran's Defense Ministry

Tehran, Feb 28, IRNA – Government spokesman Ali Rabiei hailed Iranians medical experts' achievements in the fight against Coronavirus and said that Pasteur Institute has approved the test kits produced by Defense Ministry.

Noting that achievements in fighting the deadly virus are growing, he said that Pasteur Institute has approved them, comparing them with the foreign versions.

National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus has decided to disinfect certain cities, he said, noting that Defense Ministry has shouldered the responsibility and it will disinfect parts of Tehran, Qom and Gilan provinces.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that was first identified in Wuhan, China, has so far spread to over 50 countries, prompting World Health Organization to declare emergency status for the global health.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 1 =