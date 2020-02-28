World's biggest Shahnameh unveiled in India

The biggest Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh was unveiled in the ceremony attended by Ali Chegeni, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, heads of major Indian universities and Indian artists, according to the Iranian embassy in Delhi.

All the materials being used in the world's biggest Shahnameh including papers and cover are handmade by Iranian and Indian artists. Also, its box has been made of elephant tusk.

The book has a weight of 32 kg with 90 cm in length and 50 cm in width. Counting the box's weight, the total weight reaches 50 kg.

The calligraphy of this prominent artwork is Shamim Ahmad, an Indian artist

Chegeni said on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Iran the largest Shahnameh was unveiled which lasted six years. This Shahnameh has been scripted from an ancient version in India.

Indian university professors spoke of the country's popular interest in the epic character of Shahnameh, Rostam.

The Director General of the International Center of India noted the Shahnameh of the literary masterpieces of the world which should be introduced and presented to the audience because of its long messages and content. Referring to the interest of the Indian community in Iran's famous poets, including Ferdowsi , he called such festivals an introduction to the work of Persian poetry and literary nominees in an effort to strengthen the cultural ties between the two countries.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish