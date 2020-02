In its first round, he lifted 157kg weight.

After lifting 163kg weight, Moradi could not lift 166kg weight.

The West Asian Championships will be underway until February 29 in Dubai.

The event is regarded as qualifying for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Other Iranian male and female weightlifters cancelled their flight to the United Arab Emirates to attend West Asian Championships due to coronavirus threat.

