Iran receives 5th consignment of coronavirus test kits

"We are now bringing the fifth round of @WHO #COVID19 test kits and emergency equipment despite difficulties due to flight restrictions," Hamelmann wrote in his Twitter account.

"Thanks to @WHOIraq in #Baghdad they are flying to #Tehran," he added.

He then tweeted "5th round of #COVID-19 test kits arrived in #Tehran - just in time."

"How much easier and faster it would be without travel restrictions," Hamelmann noted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "CDC has developed a new laboratory test kit for use in testing patient specimens for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19."

“The test kit is called the 'Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase (RT)-PCR Diagnostic Panel'."

Meanwhile, Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 34 Iranians have passed away due to coronavirus.

He went on to say that 388 people have been affected by the virus so far.

The average age of the deceased has been reported over 60, he pointed out.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.

