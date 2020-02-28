Pakistan terms recent developments in Syria’s Idlib region a grave threat

Pakistan foreign ministry in a statement on Friday said that Pakistan once again urges the international community to play its role towards finding a political solution to the Syrian conflict, as well as addressing the prevailing humanitarian crisis.

“Pakistan acknowledges and expresses support for Turkey’s legitimate security and humanitarian concerns in the region, and calls on all regional and international actors to help effectively address and resolve the situation,” it said.

Meanwhile Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement has stressed the need to resolve the ongoing unrest in Idlib of Syria.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been closely monitoring the regional developments and the ongoing consequences in Idlib of Syria, the statement reaffirmed.

The statement noted that Iran and its parties have been attempting to put an end to the ongoing situation.

