Iran's Foreign Ministry calls for resolving unrest in Idlib

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been closely monitoring the regional developments and the ongoing consequences in Idlib of Syria, the statement reaffirmed.

The statement went on to say that Iran urges holding the Astana peace process in the country to take steps for combating terrorism, avoiding any damage to civilians as well as settling political disputes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned the measures of other parties particularly the United States to undermine the process, the statement said.

The states have irresponsibly pursued tensions in the region and have sought to exploit Syria's oil resources, the statement added.

The statement noted that Iran and its parties have been attempting to put an end to the ongoing situation.

