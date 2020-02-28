Iranians abroad introduce campaign demanding immediate removal of medical sanctions to fight coronavirus

Earlier, an Iranian media activist Abolfazl Fateh in a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General and WHO Director-General called for lifting all medical sanctions now to combat coronavirus in Iran.

Iranians worldwide can join https://www.change.org/p/un-who-lift-all-medical-sanctions-now-to-combat-coronavirus-in-iran to voice their solidarity with the campaign.

Starting a petition to World Health Organization, Abolfazl Fateh addressed the United Nations Secretary-General & WHO Director-General: This petition is a formal request to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Director-General of the World Health Organization to take immediate action to stop the ongoing medical sanctions against Iran to combat COVID-19 and save innocent lives.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and canceled all the public gatherings, like concerts and sporting events, to help curb the disease.

Doctors inside Iran believe that the country is now grappling with an “epidemic,” and the response has been hampered by economic sanctions.

It seems the international community should intervene to help remove unfair economic sanctions imposed on Iran as continued spread of the virus could put all people across the globe in danger.

