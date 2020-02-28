Two Iranian documentaries to compete at Croatian Fest

Over 100 documentary titles from across the globe are to vie at the event.
Tehran, Feb 28, IRNA – Two Iranian cinematic works are to compete at the International documentary film festival of Croatia (ZagrebDox) scheduled to be held in March 2020.
Over 100 documentary titles from across the globe are to vie at the event.
The 16th edition of ZagrebDox is slated to be held in Zagreb during March 15-22, 2020.
