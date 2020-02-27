US government politicizes coronavirus, says Iranian official

Baharvand and Chapagain reviewed the ways the Federation can provide Iran with medical equipment, including coronavirus test kits and medical staff protection equipment.

Baharvand said: "Islamic Republic of Iran has always tried to keep specialized and humanitarian issues away from political disputes; while the current administration in the United States, its Secretary of State in particular, is seeking in an unethical, unprofessional way to politically use the humanitarian issue [of coronavirus outbreak] and even to spread media disinformation."

The Foreign Ministry official called on global fight against coronavirus outbreak, saying that the epidemic is not limited to a country or nationality and could turn into a universal problem.

9416**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish