Iran announces entry ban on Chinese citizens: official

As soon as Ministry of Health and Medical Education confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran, Imam Khomeini Airport City Company established a headquarters to fight coronavirus in company with law enforcement agencies stationed in the airport, according to a statement by the company's spokesman Ali Kashani.

The statement went on to say that the Airport, thereafter, held educational sessions for all operational staff and started disinfection of terminals, buses and taxis of the airport which is to be continued regularly.

All passengers are controlled by thermographic cameras and in case of suspicious symptoms, foreign passengers would be banned from entry to the country and Iranian passengers would be sent to the specified hospitals, according to Kashani.

He also stated that the Airport had prohibited until further notice all unnecessary meetings, conferences and educational classes.

