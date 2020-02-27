Philippines: No Filipinos in Iran infected by coronavirus

According to Manilla Bulletin, after the outbreak of the virus in Iran, the Philippine Embassy in Tehran advised all Filipinos in Iran to follow preventive measures to avoid infection with the virus and also cooperate to curb the disease.

The statement wanted the Filipinos to avoid any unnecessary trips and public gatherings.

The virus has so far infected 141 Iranians and killed 22; 54 people of the infected people have recovered from the disease.

