Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 27

** IRAN DAILY

Rouhani slams US for spreading ‘fear’, hails progress in virus fight

President Hassan Rouhani criticized the United States on Wednesday for trying to spread “fear” in Iran over a deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

WSA: Iran’s Jan. steel output growth over 22 times global average

The year-on-year growth witnessed in Iran’s raw steel production in January 2020 was more than 22 times higher than the global average rate in the same period, a report by the World Steel Association (WSA) said.

Sanders calls Netanyahu ‘reactionary racist’

US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “reactionary racist” during the party’s latest debate on Tuesday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

President Rouhani Warns of Corona Conspiracy

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday coronavirus must not become an "enemy weapon” that prevents business in Iran.

Secret Saudi Plan to Wreck Islamic Summit Exposed

Saudi Arabia was so spooked by the prospect of major Muslim nations convening at the Kuala Lumpur Summit in December, outside the control of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which it chairs, that it prepared a media campaign to belittle its importance, Middle East Eye can reveal.

Iranian Firms Grow Under Cloud of Sanctions

Iranian companies have installed a 2,500-tonne offshore platform at phase 13 of the world’s largest gas field in the Persian Gulf, a further testimony to their burgeoning ability to carry out tasks which until recently were an exclusive prerogative of international energy giants.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Parties reaffirm the need to preserve JCPOA

The remaining parties to the JCPOA issued a statement on Wednesday reaffirming the need to keep the multilateral nuclear agreement alive.

Rouhani: Coronavirus must not act as ‘enemy weapons’ to shut down economy

President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that the novel coronavirus epidemic should not be used as a “weapon by the enemies” to halt “work, activities and production” in the country.

Sanders says may relocate U.S. embassy back to Tel Aviv if elected

Leading U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he would consider moving the U.S. embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv if elected president.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

Majlis Joint Commission tasked with reviewing budget bill

Members of the Iranian Parliament, known as Majlis, have returned the outlines of the next fiscal year’s (starting March 20) budget bill to the joint commission for revision.

EU stresses collective duty to preserve JCPOA

Secretary-General of the EUROPEAN External Action Service Helga Schmid underscore the collective obligation of all parties to keep the unraveling 2015 nuclear deal alive.

Tehran housing upturn endures

Latest data released by the Central Bank of Iran show Tehran’s housing market continues to pick up, leaving behind a long spell of inflationary recession.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish