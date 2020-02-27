Iranian Navy Commander discusses cooperation with Azeri official

During the meeting, Khanzadi said that Islamic Republic of Iran has joint cooperation councils with most of the countries and the number of the commissions with the neighboring states as well as those outside the region is increasing.

The more the communications, diplomatic shuttles and commissions hold successfully, the more both the region and the world will be more secure, he said.

Noting that face-to-face dialogues, especially between neighboring states, are very significant, he said, "Such interactions will help us know each other better and understand common interests and undivided interests and have more collective security."

The geopolitical zone of North of the Islamic Republic of Iran, where the Caspian Sea is located, is the most important component for the proximity and interaction of neighboring naval forces, he said, adding that many talks have so far been held on the Caspian Sea between the governments and naval forces of five countries and good agreements have been made.

Contending that Caspian Sea needs security, Khanzadi said that the security should be ensured collectively and naval forces of the five littoral states hold talks in a safe and secure ambience.

Iran and Azerbaijan Republic naval forces boast of good capacities for cooperation, he said, noting that they can exchange students and run courses in Persian, Azeri and English languages.

Fouad Mohammadov, for his part, said that there are many areas of cooperation between the two countries' naval forces.

He also invited Khanzadi to visit his country to help promote interaction between the two forces.

