Iran: Human rights bodies must avenge killing of greatest human rights defender in region

He made the remarks in a meeting with the President of the Human Rights Council Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger in Geneva late on Wednesday when he called on all human rights institutes should be among the first to avenge killing of Lieutenant General Soleimani and not give up on the US for this crime.

Referring to US oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation, he added that world human rights entities should not help legitimize US anti-human crime by remaining silent against the sanctions.

Tichy-Fisslberger, for her part, said that interaction among UN member states was major objective behind establishment of the Human Rights Council.

