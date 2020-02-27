Feb 27, 2020, 10:10 AM
Iran: Human rights bodies must avenge killing of greatest human rights defender in region

Tehran, Feb 27, IRNA – Secretary of Judiciary's Headquarters for Human Rights Ali Baqeri-Kani said on Wednesday that the US' crime was not merely a move to take away a brave commander from Iran; rather they targeted greatest human rights defender in the region.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the President of the Human Rights Council Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger in Geneva late on Wednesday when he called on all human rights institutes should be among the first to avenge killing of Lieutenant General Soleimani and not give up on the US for this crime.

Referring to US oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation, he added that world human rights entities should not help legitimize US anti-human crime by remaining silent against the sanctions.

Tichy-Fisslberger, for her part, said that interaction among UN member states was major objective behind establishment of the Human Rights Council.

