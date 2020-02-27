Sanctions prove US' failure to deny Iranian nation right to progress: Official

In a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, he added that Islamic Republic of Iran's policies are based on upholding human rights and ensuring the Iranian nation's rights.

Iranian nation's domestic progress has angered the Americans and that's for the same reason that the imposed barbaric sanctions on the nations, as they blocked exports of medicines to Iran, intending to deny Iran the right to live, in addition to the right to make progress, he said.

Lambasting European states claiming violation of human rights in Iran, he said that European government sponsoring human rights resolution against Iran in Human Rights Council is an accomplice to Saudi Arabia in killing Yemeni children on the one hand and partner to the US in killing Iranian innocent children by preventing exports of medicines.

Michelle Bachelet, for her part, described anti-Iran sanctions as inhumane and unacceptable, saying that United Nations High Commission for Human Rights is the only institute that has adopted stance against sanctions.

Condemning assassination of Lieutenant Soleimani, she said that politicization of human rights is a bitter reality that cannot be denied.

At the end of the meeting a petition signed by thousands of Tehranis on the sidelines of the 22 Bahman rallies in condemnation of US crime in assassinating Soleimani and prosecution of the perpetrators was submitted to the UN official to pass to UN secretary general and other relevant authorities.

