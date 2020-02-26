Foreign firms interested in investing in waste disposal: Official

He made the remarks after signing an environmental cooperation memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Environment Fund late on Wednesday when he added that unfortunately, traditional thinking did not allow the investors to undertake the project.

Referring to the significance of paying attention to environmental issues including principled disposal of industrial and non-standard wastes, he said that the issue can play a crucial role in generating jobs and reducing environmental pollutants.

Stressing the need for disposing industrial and non-industrial wastes as per standards, he called for an end to traditional thinking in this sector.

Managing Director of National Environment Fund Amir Arsalan Mohajeri-Tehrani, for his part, voiced the entity's readiness for promoting cooperation with East Azarbaijan province.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between East Azarbaijan Governorate General for ceding certain areas for the fund to set complex of waste management for the province.

