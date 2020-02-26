Iran cannot be ignored on Afghan issue: US expert

Professor Vali Reza Nasr dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies said this while speaking at a meeting with Pakistani Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs at the foreign ministry in Islamabad.

The expert had also met with foreign minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his foreign ministry visit.

While talking to the senatorsو he discussed about Pakistan-US relations, President Donald Trump’s visit to India and US views about China, Iran and Afghanistan.

Prof Vali Nasr urged Pakistani policymakers to have close coordination with Iran on the Afghan issue, stressing that no political solution is possible without Iran.

Senate committee Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed on the occasion said situation in the Persian Gulf between Iran and its neighbors gave Pakistan a geo-political breather to protect, promote and pursue its foreign policy interests in the region.

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar expressed the hope for a rapprochement between Iran and its Arab neighbors.

