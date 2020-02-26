1st Int'l Puppet Theater Fest in Iran postponed

The event that was supposed to be held from February 28 to March 3 is to take place in the coming months.
The festival has been deferred due to taking steps to combat coronavirus.
7129**2050
Tehran, Feb 26, IRNA – First International Puppet Theater Festival that was supposed to be held in Yazd, Iran, in February has been put off.
