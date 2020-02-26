Feb 26, 2020, 7:23 PM
1st Int'l Puppet Theater Fest in Iran postponed

Tehran, Feb 26, IRNA – First International Puppet Theater Festival that was supposed to be held in Yazd, Iran, in February has been put off.

The event that was supposed to be held from February 28 to March 3 is to take place in the coming months.

The festival has been deferred due to taking steps to combat coronavirus.

