Schmid: JCPOA commission ends with substantial discussions

"Meeting of Joint Commission of the #JCPOA concluded with substantial discussions on next steps," she tweeted on Wednesday.

"As a follow up to the statement by @JosepBorellF, participants reviewed experts level discussions which have taken place in different formats in past weeks," she added.

She noted: "Experts have been tasked to take discussions forward."

Josep Borrell's statement that Schmid referred to said: "I have subsequently undertaken extensive bilateral and collective consultations. All JCPOA participants reconfirmed their determination to preserve the agreement which is in the interest of all."

"On 14 January, I received a letter from the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom referring a matter concerning the implementation of Iran's commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to the Joint Commission for resolution, triggering the Dispute Resolution Mechanism," EU top diplomat said.

"All agreed to pursue expert-level discussions addressing the concerns regarding nuclear implementation, as well as the wider impacts of the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and its reimposition of sanctions, concerning which all JCPOA participants have expressed regret," he noted.

