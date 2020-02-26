Deputy FM: Europe tending to preserve JCPOA

In an interview with reporters, Araghchi spoke of disagreements among members over the activation of the dispute resolution mechanism in JCPOA but said there was no talk at the meeting today.

The Chinese envoy also warned in a conversation about the US efforts to reinstate the UN sanctions on Iran.

The United States unilaterally withdrew in May last year and reinstated sanctions that were lifted following the deal. However, the remaining members of the JCPOA opposed the US action and remained loyal to the deal.

Iran sought to maintain the nuclear deal on condition that other parties to the agreement fulfill their commitments, but nearly two years later and Europe's inability to meet its obligations to maintain Iran's economic benefits, contrary to the US international regulations began taking steps to reduce its commitments over a 60-day period.

