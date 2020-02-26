Chinese envoy says members trying to save JCPOA

Speaking to reporters, the Chinese official announced disagreement among the members about the activation of a dispute resolution mechanism in the JCPOA but said there was no talk in this regard at today's meeting.

The Chinese envoy also warned of the US efforts to restore the UN sanctions on Iran.

The United States unilaterally withdrew in May last year and reinstated sanctions that were lifted following the deal. However, the remaining members of the JCPOA opposed the US action and remained loyal to the deal.

Iran sought to maintain the nuclear deal on the condition that other parties to the agreement fulfill their commitments, but nearly two years later and Europe's inability to meet its obligations to maintain Iran's economic benefits, contrary to the US international regulations began taking steps to reduce its commitments over a 60-day period.

