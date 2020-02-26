Diplomat: Iran, Russia to discuss nuclear cooperation in Spring

Speaking to reporters, Ryabkov said the meeting is to examine change of application for Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Iran and Russia will consult various dimensions of nuclear cooperation, he said adding that time of the future meeting will be agreed by Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and Rosatom Nuclear energy company.

He noted that future consultations will cover a wide range of Iran-Russia nuclear cooperation aspects.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Russia has stopped cooperating in Fordow due to technical difficulty and that the issue is under examination by the two sides.

He said that all the remaining signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action believe that the United States is responsible for the current situation.

They do not recognize the US illegal sanctions on Iran, he said in reference to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 in 2015 which backed the JCPOA, requiring to lift international sanctions on Iran.

