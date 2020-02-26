JCPOA shortest ever meeting ends in Vienna

The meeting was held at the Hotel Coburg Vienna around 10.30 am European time.

Participants left the meeting room minutes later, according to IRNA.

The participants in the Joint Commission reaffirmed their commitment to this agreement as an important element of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Architecture," the Russian representative to international organizations in Vienna said.

Mikhail Ulyanov, in a tweet, described the 15th meeting of the Joint Commission as "administrative," adding that experts were supposed to consult on the implementation of the commitments and economic issues.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish