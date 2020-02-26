JCPOA members remain committed to the deal: Russian official

Mikhail Ulyanov made the remarks in tweet about the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA on Wednesday.

About the atmosphere of the meeting, he wrote, “Meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA was held in businesslike atmosphere.”

Ulyanov added, “Participants reaffirmed their commitment to Iran's Deal as a key element of non-proliferation architecture.”

“Experts will further discuss nuclear implementation and economic issues.”

Normally, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will talk to the reporters about the results of the negotiations.

The meeting was co-chaired by Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

Representatives of EU, Germany, France, Russia, China, the UK, and Iran are taking part in the meeting.

Schmid wrote on her Twitter account on Tuesday, “In Vienna to prepare first JCPOA Joint Commission of 2020, to continue to oversee the implementation of the agreement.”

She added, "We have a collective responsibility to preserve the Iran Deal."

Although the three European members of the deal have requested to activate the dispute resolution mechanism of the deal, the Wednesday meeting does not pertain to issue.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the Wednesday meeting of the 2015 nuclear deal's Joint Commission would be an ordinary session and has nothing to do with E3's dispute resolution mechanism.

Ignoring all their JCPOA commitments, France, Germany, and the UK tried to exploit the dispute resolution mechanism and force Iran to be loyal to all its commitments.

Iran has repeatedly announced that if it enjoys the interests mentioned in the international agreement, it will go back to its commitments.

