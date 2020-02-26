Iran sets restriction on tourism hotspots to control coronavirus

The head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Aran va Bidgol, Hossein Chekeri, told IRNA on Wednesday that all desert areas, including Maranjab, Siazga, and Chale Sonbak are closed until further notice.

Aran va Bidgol is located in Esfehan Province, central Iran. The town has some of the most intact deserts in Iran, which are visited by thousands of Iranian and foreign tourists each year.

Tourists hobbies in those region mainly focused on camel riding, skiing on sand, hiking, safari, and off-road driving.

