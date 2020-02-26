Iran Pres: Coronavirus headquarters have final say in fight against virus

The issue of shutting down the social activities and frightening the public is a plot being masterminded by the foreign propaganda outlets, said the president stressing "we should not let the US add a new virus to the coronavirus."

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 80,000 people across the world, while 2,600 have been killed mostly in China. Coronavirus has affected about 95 people in Iran and killed 15 reportedly.

Meanwhile, the Iranian nation are vigilant, the president noted.

As he said, during the past two years, the US along with enemies of Iran have been trying to make a halt to Iranian production and economic activities in order to hurt the ordinary people.

Speaking about Iran's preemptive measures to counter outbreak of coronavirus, the president said no decision has been taken to quarantine an area or a city, but imposing any restrictions due to coronavirus is under the responsibility of national anti-coronavirus headquarters.

Then, he advised the people not to pay attention to the rumors.

He further described the Ministry of Health and Medical Education reports about anti-corona measures as promising.

Elsewhere, the president announced that he has received a report showing that the country continues import of corona test kits from World Health Organization (WHO).

He went on to say that the indigenous experts have achieved capability to produce those kits, but their achievements are under test.

At the earliest, the corona test kits will be delivered to hospitals, he said.

At the end of his remarks, the president assured people that the government will make its all-out efforts to deal with flood in several provinces and control the outbreak of coronavirus.

