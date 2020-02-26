EEAS Sec-Gen : Vienna commission is to preserve JCPOA

"Joint Commission of the #JCPOA happening now," Schmid wrote in her Twitter account.

She added: "Crucial discussion with participants on the way forward to preserve #Iran Deal."

The 15th meeting of the joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) convened in Vienna at the level of deputy foreign ministers and directors general of P4+1.

The meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

Representatives of EU, Germany, France, Russia, China, the UK, and Iran are taking part in the meeting.

Schmid wrote in her Twitter account on Tuesday, “In Vienna to prepare first JCPOA Joint Commission of 2020, to continue to oversee the implementation of the agreement.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi reiterated that tomorrow's meeting is a regular and periodic meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission to be held at the level of deputy ministers and political directors.

Asked about JCPOA's next meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, he added that the session scheduled to be held on February 26 is a common and periodical meeting at the deputy foreign ministers and directors-general level.

Mousavi reiterated that the session has nothing to do with the dispute resolution mechanism and is held every three months.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish