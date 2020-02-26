Feb 26, 2020, 3:05 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83692144
1 Persons

Tags

Official: Iran biggest trade partner for Afghanistan

Official: Iran biggest trade partner for Afghanistan

Kabul, Feb 26, IRNA – Deputy Head of Afghanistan Central Statistical Organization Hasibollah Movahed said on Wednesday that Iran is the biggest trade partner for Afghanistan, adding that Afghanistan has had the most imports from Iran during the current Iranian calendar year (to be finished on March 20).

Speaking in a press conference, Hasibollah Movahed said Afghanistan imported $8.3b this year which had 8% fall compared with the previous year.

Iran with $1.2b exports is regarded as the biggest trade partner for Afghanistan, he added.

He noted that China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan registered the most volume of exports to Afghanistan after Iran.

Movahed said that the imported products were oil, wheat, machinery, cooking oil, steel and electricity.

According to Afghanistan Central Statistical Organization, the value of Afghanistan exports was $1.5b during the said period.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 11 =