Official: Iran biggest trade partner for Afghanistan

Speaking in a press conference, Hasibollah Movahed said Afghanistan imported $8.3b this year which had 8% fall compared with the previous year.

Iran with $1.2b exports is regarded as the biggest trade partner for Afghanistan, he added.

He noted that China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan registered the most volume of exports to Afghanistan after Iran.

Movahed said that the imported products were oil, wheat, machinery, cooking oil, steel and electricity.

According to Afghanistan Central Statistical Organization, the value of Afghanistan exports was $1.5b during the said period.

