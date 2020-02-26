Iran calls for promotion of ties with Pakistan at provincial level

Mohammad Ali Hosseini expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Minister of Punjab province Sardar Usman in Lahore on Wednesday.

The Iranian diplomat said that both countries have commonalities in religious, cultural and historical relations and should take full advantage of the opportunities available to enhance bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and enhanced cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The Iranian ambassador also said that Iran desires to further promote relations in different sectors with the Punjab government.

The promotion of tourism especially the religious and medical tourism between Pakistan’s Punjab province and Iran’s Khorasan Razavi and Esfahan provinces will prove to be effective in enhancing cordial relationships between the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, the envoy highlighted the anti-terrorism efforts of martyred IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and condemned his assassination by the US in the strongest words.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar offered condolences to the people and the government of Iran on the martyrdom of General Soleimani.

He also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to Coronavirus in Iran. “Our sympathies are with the Iranian brothers and sisters and hopefully situation will improve in Iran" he added.

He added Pakistan and Iran hold exemplary and amicable brotherly relations and are tied in relationship of mutual love since years.

He noted relationships between Pakistan and Iran are further improving with the passage of time.

“The Punjab government has undertaken exemplary steps for promoting tourism and also developing many other areas with regard to tourism" he added.

Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mohammad Reza Nazeri and senior officials of Punjab government were also present in the meeting.

Earlier the Iranian ambassador during his Lahore visit had met with Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Prime Minister of Pakistan and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to discuss issues of mutual interests and Iran-Pakistan ties.

