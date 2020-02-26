Iran’s Embassy advises Iranian nationals not to go to Qatar

Referring to the precautions taken by the Qatari Government, the statement said that taking into consideration the measures taken by Doha about countries with coronavirus infections cases, it is highly recommended that the Iranian nationals to postpone their visit to Qatar until the situation goes back to normal.

The statement added that Qatar has announced that people from the countries that have had coronavirus infection cases should be quarantined or put under close monitoring for 14 days and after getting clean health bill, they will be allowed to enter the country.

In Hamad, Doha, Ar-Ru'ays ports, sailors are examined to determine whether or not they are clean of coronavirus. The vessels should leave the ports after unloading their shipment.

According to the statement, Qatar Airways has cancelled all its flights to Iran until March 14. Only Tehran-Doha flight will be made everyday. Qatar has also temporarily cancelled all the Iran Air flights to Doha.

Coronavirus has affected some 95 people in Iran, killing 15 so far, officials say.

