Araghchi blasts US official's amusement over Iranians' sufferings

"It's shameful and downright inhuman to cheer for a deadly Virus to spread - and enjoy seeing people suffer for it, but at least @mdubowitz understands that the American economic sanctions were not -- and will not -- as effective as a Covid-19 Virus," Araghchi wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday in reaction to Dubowitz message saying “Coronavirus has done what American economic sanctions could not: shut down non-oil exports."

Dubowitz added: "The Trump administration should send #coronavirus testing kits, masks and other relevant supplies to Iran and offer to send CDC experts to help the Iranian people."

Meanwhile, an Iranian media activist Abolfazl Fateh in a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General and WHO Director-General called for lifting all medical sanctions now to combat coronavirus in Iran.

He noted that any delay in lifting sanctions that may affect the healthcare system in the country will increase the death toll significantly. As such, humanity demands action today; otherwise, vulnerable and innocents will pay a high price. Therefore, it is a human duty to take the proper action immediately and not to carry over the tragic consequences. We profoundly urge you to take all necessary actions to lift the sanctions to prevent the widening outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran.

